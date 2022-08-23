Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Veracruz

302,000 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Veracruz

2011 Hyundai Veracruz

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Veracruz

GLS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8981665
  2. 8981665
  3. 8981665
  4. 8981665
  5. 8981665
  6. 8981665
  7. 8981665
  8. 8981665
  9. 8981665
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

302,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8981665
  • Stock #: 11HYVE
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC6BU152377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 302,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with 302000kms. 3.8 liter V6 All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record Leather seats Heated seats Sunroof AWD lock Dual climate control 7 passenger seating Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 144,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Veracru...
 302,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5
 210,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory