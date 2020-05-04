Menu
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4dr 4WD Sport Utility Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4dr 4WD Sport Utility Vehicle

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4944996
  • Stock #: 11JEGC
  • VIN: 1J4RR6GT4BC744101
Grey
Black
Gasoline
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
8-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland. 5.7 liter V8 4x4 with 1300000kms

Clean title and safetied. Excellent features and excellent power

Adaptive Air suspension
Heated and cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Rear DVD player
Rear parking sensors
Power rear hatch
Command start

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed.Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

