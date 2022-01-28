Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

179,000 KM

Details Description

$11,899

+ tax & licensing
$11,899

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2011 Kia Sorento

2011 Kia Sorento

EX

2011 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$11,899

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8161864
  • Stock #: 11KISO
  • VIN: 5XYKUCA17BG103919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 Kia Sorento EX with 179000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, no major accidents. Heated seats Power seat Leather interior Dual climate control Hands free calling AWD lock Keyless entry We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

