2011 Kia Sorento
EX
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
- Listing ID: 8161864
- Stock #: 11KISO
- VIN: 5XYKUCA17BG103919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 Kia Sorento EX with 179000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, no major accidents. Heated seats Power seat Leather interior Dual climate control Hands free calling AWD lock Keyless entry We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
