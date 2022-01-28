$22,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Armada
Platinum
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
$22,995
- Listing ID: 8255013
- Stock #: 11NIAR
- VIN: 5N1BA0NE4BN615839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 Nissan Armada Platinum with 159000kms. 5.6 liter V8 4x4 (Odometer reads 99000 miles, originally from the US) Clean title and safetied. No collisons on record. Command start Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Rear DVD player Leather interior Back up Camera Captains 2nd Row seating Tri climate control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
