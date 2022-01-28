$13,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
- Listing ID: 8178097
- Stock #: 11TOMA
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE3BC650300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 Toyota Matrix S with 144000km. 1.8L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE. Command start Sunroof Heated mirrors Hands free calling Aux input A/C Cruise control Traction control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
