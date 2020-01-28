21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
+ taxes & licensing
Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited with 118000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Body and interior in great shape. Locally owned and serviced
Heated front seats
Back up Camera
Leather seats
Front and rear parking sensors
Dual climate control
Selectable shift
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC.
Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed.Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle
