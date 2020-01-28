Menu
2011 Toyota Tundra

Limited 4x4 Double Cab 145.7 in. WB

2011 Toyota Tundra

Limited 4x4 Double Cab 145.7 in. WB

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$24,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4583943
  • Stock #: 11TOTU
  • VIN: 5TFBY5F17BX195040
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Light Brown
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2011 Toyota Tundra Limited with 118000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Body and interior in great shape. Locally owned and serviced

Heated front seats
Back up Camera
Leather seats
Front and rear parking sensors
Dual climate control
Selectable shift

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC.
Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed.Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

