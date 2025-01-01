$17,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza
AWD V6 | No Accidents | Htd Seats | Leather
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101665
- Mileage 88,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2011 Toyota Venza with only 88000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. One owner, accident free.
Leather interior
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Power seats
Heated mirrors
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC.
204-371-6737