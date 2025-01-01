Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2011 Toyota Venza with only 88000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. One owner, accident free. </p><p> </p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>Power seats</p><p>Heated mirrors </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2011 Toyota Venza

88,854 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota Venza

AWD V6 | No Accidents | Htd Seats | Leather

Watch This Vehicle
12461089

2011 Toyota Venza

AWD V6 | No Accidents | Htd Seats | Leather

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1745862108
  2. 1745862107
  3. 1745862109
  4. 1745862107
  5. 1745862103
  6. 1745862108
  7. 1745862109
  8. 1745862108
  9. 1745862108
  10. 1745862107
  11. 1745862108
  12. 1745862108
  13. 1745862104
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,854KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB1BU060841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101665
  • Mileage 88,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2011 Toyota Venza with only 88000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. One owner, accident free. 

 

Leather interior

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Power seats

Heated mirrors 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2011 Toyota Venza AWD V6 | No Accidents | Htd Seats | Leather for sale in Steinbach, MB
2011 Toyota Venza AWD V6 | No Accidents | Htd Seats | Leather 88,854 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Mustang GT | LEATHER | V8 | Bluetooth for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Ford Mustang GT | LEATHER | V8 | Bluetooth 133,000 KM $133,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT | NAV | Command Start | Heated Seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT | NAV | Command Start | Heated Seats 200,635 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2011 Toyota Venza