Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1101 from its regular price of $21098. The Cadillac SRX is a desirable alternative to its vanilla competitors in the luxury crossover segment. This 2012 Cadillac SRX is for sale today in Steinbach.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 96226 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Windows
-
- Convenience
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Suspension
-
- Security
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation
- Trailer Sway Control
- Hill start assist
- Premium Sound Package
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Seatback net map pockets
- Premium Collection
- Smoker's package -inc: lighter & ashtray
- Rear view camera system -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped
- Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
- 3.39 Axle Ratio
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
- Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather-wrapped
- Sunroof, UltraView, double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows, tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade
- Console, floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated arm rest
- Defogger, rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger
- Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer, tachometer & fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, engine coolant temperature gauge, primary PRNDL & driver information centre
- Seats, rear bench, leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding, armrest & cup holders, pass-through (reclining rear remote release), low profile head restraints & reclining back
- Windows, pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout, rear express down
- Alternator, 150 amp
- Fuel, full tank of fuel at time of delivery
- Antenna, roof mounted hexband
- Air Bags, front row side impact
- Air bags, front, dual-stage, driver & passenger -inc: airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
- Seatbelts, front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners, load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters
- Seatbelts, rear bench seat -inc: 3 point, all positions w/outboard comfort guides
- Glass, solar ray -inc: tinted, privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarters & lift gate
- Power, retained accessory -inc: radio & windows, after key off
- Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories, located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area
- Steering column, manual tilt & telescopic adjustable
- Sunshades, driver & front passenger -inc: extendable illuminated dimmable vanity mirrors, ticket flap
- Battery, maintenance free -inc: run-down protection
- Parking brake, switch operated electric
- Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from centre console
- Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: individual tire pressure read out
- Continuously variable real time suspension damping
- Lights, headlamps -inc: tungsten halogen, automatic light control, twilight sentinel, windshield wiper activated, illuminated entry system
- Lights, tail lights, LED
- Seat adjuster, 8-way pwr front passenger seat
- Seat adjuster, 8-way pwr driver seat -inc: manual adjustable thigh support
- Engine, 3.6L V6, DOHC, DI, VVT, aluminum, E85 FlexFuel
- Tires, P235/55R-20, all season, H-rated, blackwall
- Spare tire & wheel -inc: located under rear cargo floor, compact, jack & wheel wrench
- Lights, side markers -inc: indicator lights, three flash to pass for lane change
- Mat, cargo
- Air filtration system -inc: particulate filter, rear floor & rear console ducts
- Mirrors, exterior rear-view, pwr -inc: pwr folding, body colour, driver side auto dimming
- Driver information centre -inc: exterior temperature, compass GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, trip computer, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information
- Memory package -inc: recalls 2 "presets" for pwr driver seat, outside mirrors, driver personalization features & pwr adjustable pedals (if equipped)
- Mirrors, rear view, auto dimming -inc: OnStar controls
- Brakes, pwr, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system, 4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear proportioning, intelligent brake assist
- Differential, electronic limited slip
- Oil, synthetic oil
- Wood trim package -inc: sapele wood on door, centre console, heated wood steering wheel & shift knob
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.