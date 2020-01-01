Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!



Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1101 from its regular price of $21098. The Cadillac SRX is a desirable alternative to its vanilla competitors in the luxury crossover segment. This 2012 Cadillac SRX is for sale today in Steinbach.



With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 96226 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html







Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Suspension Sport Suspension Security Cargo Security Shade

Additional Features Navigation

Trailer Sway Control

Hill start assist

Premium Sound Package

Chrome Roof Rails

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Seatback net map pockets

Premium Collection

Smoker's package -inc: lighter & ashtray

Rear view camera system -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped

Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity

3.39 Axle Ratio

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation

Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather-wrapped

Sunroof, UltraView, double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows, tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade

Console, floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated arm rest

Defogger, rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger

Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer, tachometer & fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, engine coolant temperature gauge, primary PRNDL & driver information centre

Seats, rear bench, leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding, armrest & cup holders, pass-through (reclining rear remote release), low profile head restraints & reclining back

Windows, pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout, rear express down

Alternator, 150 amp

Fuel, full tank of fuel at time of delivery

Antenna, roof mounted hexband

Air Bags, front row side impact

Air bags, front, dual-stage, driver & passenger -inc: airbag suppression & passenger detecting system

Seatbelts, front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners, load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters

Seatbelts, rear bench seat -inc: 3 point, all positions w/outboard comfort guides

Glass, solar ray -inc: tinted, privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarters & lift gate

Power, retained accessory -inc: radio & windows, after key off

Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories, located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area

Steering column, manual tilt & telescopic adjustable

Sunshades, driver & front passenger -inc: extendable illuminated dimmable vanity mirrors, ticket flap

Battery, maintenance free -inc: run-down protection

Parking brake, switch operated electric

Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from centre console

Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: individual tire pressure read out

Continuously variable real time suspension damping

Lights, headlamps -inc: tungsten halogen, automatic light control, twilight sentinel, windshield wiper activated, illuminated entry system

Lights, tail lights, LED

Seat adjuster, 8-way pwr front passenger seat

Seat adjuster, 8-way pwr driver seat -inc: manual adjustable thigh support

Engine, 3.6L V6, DOHC, DI, VVT, aluminum, E85 FlexFuel

Tires, P235/55R-20, all season, H-rated, blackwall

Spare tire & wheel -inc: located under rear cargo floor, compact, jack & wheel wrench

Lights, side markers -inc: indicator lights, three flash to pass for lane change

Mat, cargo

Air filtration system -inc: particulate filter, rear floor & rear console ducts

Mirrors, exterior rear-view, pwr -inc: pwr folding, body colour, driver side auto dimming

Driver information centre -inc: exterior temperature, compass GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, trip computer, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information

Memory package -inc: recalls 2 "presets" for pwr driver seat, outside mirrors, driver personalization features & pwr adjustable pedals (if equipped)

Mirrors, rear view, auto dimming -inc: OnStar controls

Brakes, pwr, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system, 4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear proportioning, intelligent brake assist

Differential, electronic limited slip

Oil, synthetic oil

Wood trim package -inc: sapele wood on door, centre console, heated wood steering wheel & shift knob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.