2012 Chevrolet Corvette

Listing ID: 10440294

10440294 VIN: 1G1YL2DE2C5100032

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Additional Features Heads-Up Display Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

