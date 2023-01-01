Menu
2012 Chevrolet Corvette

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$75,000

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe Z06 w/3LZ

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe Z06 w/3LZ

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,000

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440294
  • VIN: 1G1YL2DE2C5100032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 corvette Z06

Cyber grey

3LZ

Factory launch control

Tr6060 manual trans

Z07 carbon package ( carbon brakes, roof and hood )

New LS7 engine from Gm installed @ 92,250 km spring of 2023

New tires all round in spring 2023 ( Michelin cup2- front , toyo R888R- rear )

2” ARH headers and mid pipe

RPM B3 cam

Ported MSD intake manifold

Vararam intake

McLeod clutch

FIC injectors

103mm throttle body

Mighty Mouse catch can

Dewitt’s radiator

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

