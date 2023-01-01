$75,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Cpe Z06 w/3LZ
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10440294
- VIN: 1G1YL2DE2C5100032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 corvette Z06
Cyber grey
3LZ
Factory launch control
Tr6060 manual trans
Z07 carbon package ( carbon brakes, roof and hood )
New LS7 engine from Gm installed @ 92,250 km spring of 2023
New tires all round in spring 2023 ( Michelin cup2- front , toyo R888R- rear )
2” ARH headers and mid pipe
RPM B3 cam
Ported MSD intake manifold
Vararam intake
McLeod clutch
FIC injectors
103mm throttle body
Mighty Mouse catch can
Dewitt’s radiator
Vehicle Features
