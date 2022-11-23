Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

159,812 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,812KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9377020
  • Stock #: 22162
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC0C7352059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22162
  • Mileage 159,812 KM

Vehicle Description

RS Sport


The compact 2012 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 159,812 kms. It's black granite metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

