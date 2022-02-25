Menu
2012 Chevrolet Express

199,000 KM

Details Description

$29,899

+ tax & licensing
$29,899

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2012 Chevrolet Express

2012 Chevrolet Express

Passenger LT

2012 Chevrolet Express

Passenger LT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$29,899

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8377986
  • Stock #: 12CHEX
  • VIN: 1GAZG1FA2C1137389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 12CHEX
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Chevrolet Express 3500 15 Passenger. 4.8 liter V8 Rear wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba Command start Tow hitch Cruise control Bluetooth Traction control Tow mode Aux input We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

