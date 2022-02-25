$29,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2012 Chevrolet Express
Passenger LT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
$29,899
- Listing ID: 8377986
- Stock #: 12CHEX
- VIN: 1GAZG1FA2C1137389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Chevrolet Express 3500 15 Passenger. 4.8 liter V8 Rear wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba Command start Tow hitch Cruise control Bluetooth Traction control Tow mode Aux input We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
