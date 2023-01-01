$8,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PLATINUM EDITION
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PLATINUM EDITION
Location
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-1512
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
144,174KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZD5EU4CF359261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C9261
- Mileage 144,174 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Chev Malibu LT platinum, ONLY 144,km , leather,sunroof, command start, Fresh safety, this car is very nice condition, NO RUST , call Dennis 204-381-1512
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales
2012 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION 144,174 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Enclave Leather 183,346 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 199,124 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Email Friesen Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
Call Dealer
204-381-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Friesen Auto Sales
204-381-1512
2012 Chevrolet Malibu