<div>2012 Chev Malibu LT platinum, ONLY 144,km , leather,sunroof, command start, Fresh safety, this car is very nice condition, NO RUST , call Dennis 204-381-1512</div>

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

144,174 KM

Details

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

144,174KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5EU4CF359261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C9261
  • Mileage 144,174 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chev Malibu LT platinum, ONLY 144,km , leather,sunroof, command start, Fresh safety, this car is very nice condition, NO RUST , call Dennis 204-381-1512

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-XXXX

204-381-1512

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2012 Chevrolet Malibu