Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2012 Chevrolet Silverado LT with 195000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba truck. 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE!

Command start
Dual climate control
Selectable 4x4
Running boards
Hands free calling

 We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPKSE74CG293394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101300
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2012 Chevrolet Silverado LT with 195000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba truck. 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE!
Command startDual climate controlSelectable 4x4Running boardsHands free calling
 We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500