2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8343210

8343210 Stock #: 12CHLS

12CHLS VIN: 3GCPKREA1CG172830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12CHLS

Mileage 98,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.