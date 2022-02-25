Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,000 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8343210
  • Stock #: 12CHLS
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA1CG172830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12CHLS
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with ONLY 98000kms. 4.8 liter V8 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba Aftermarket Radio Back up Camera Manual shifting 4x4 A/C Traction control 6 passenger seating We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

