$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8343210
- Stock #: 12CHLS
- VIN: 3GCPKREA1CG172830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12CHLS
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with ONLY 98000kms. 4.8 liter V8 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba Aftermarket Radio Back up Camera Manual shifting 4x4 A/C Traction control 6 passenger seating We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.