Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT With only 182000kms. 6.6 liter V8 Duramax Diesel 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba</p><p> </p><p>A/C</p><p>Cruise control </p><p>Truck cap cover</p><p>6 passenger </p><p>Factory Trailer brakes </p><p>CD player</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1717088625
  2. 1717088625
  3. 1717088625
  4. 1717088625
  5. 1717088625
  6. 1717088625
  7. 1717088625
  8. 1717088625
  9. 1717088625
  10. 1717088625
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KXC82CF238524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 12CHHD
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT With only 182000kms. 6.6 liter V8 Duramax Diesel 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba

 

A/C

Cruise control 

Truck cap cover

6 passenger 

Factory Trailer brakes 

CD player

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice Base for sale in Steinbach, MB
2006 Pontiac Solstice Base 85,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 GMC Acadia SLE 0 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 160,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500