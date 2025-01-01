Menu
<div>2012 Dodge grand Caravan SXT , 7, Passenger, Stow and Go Seating, DvD Player, Fresh Safety, Extra Clean, Great Condition, call Dennis at 204-381-1512 </div>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

213,250 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,250KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG6CR315605

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,250 KM

2012 Dodge grand Caravan SXT , 7, Passenger, Stow and Go Seating, DvD Player, Fresh Safety, Extra Clean, Great Condition, call Dennis at 204-381-1512 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan