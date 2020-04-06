2012 Ford Explorer

- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Front air conditioning
- Exterior
-
- Spoiler
- Roof Rack
- tinted windows
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Convenience
-
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Front Reading Lamps
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Seating
-
- 3RD ROW SEATING
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear bench seats
- Additional Features
-
- Anti-Starter
- Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
- Driver Side Airbag
- Mirror integrated turn signals
- Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
- Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
- Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
- Front Body Side Impact Airbag
- Front Head Side Impact Airbag
- Parking Aid Sensor
- Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
- Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
- Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
