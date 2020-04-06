Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

  1. 4862964
  2. 4862964
  3. 4862964
Contact Seller

$14,597

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,801KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4862964
  • Stock #: F34N8N
  • VIN: 1FMHK8D81CGA87071
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Dealer permit #0610 #3

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Roof Rack
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2020 Nissan Rogue SL
 26,808 KM
$27,997 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 44,257 KM
$13,797 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 134,082 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Send A Message