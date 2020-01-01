21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
+ taxes & licensing
ComeFinance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2012 Ford F-150 XLT. 3.5 liter V6 Turbo 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Body and interior in great shape. Excellent fuel economy and power
Command start
Upgraded turbo engine
Back up Camera
Cruise control
Bluetooth
Digital display
Tonneau cover
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle
