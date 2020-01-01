Menu
2012 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup 144.5 in. WB

2012 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup 144.5 in. WB

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4458135
  • Stock #: 12FOF15
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET8CFC84383
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

ComeFinance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2012 Ford F-150 XLT. 3.5 liter V6 Turbo 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Body and interior in great shape. Excellent fuel economy and power

Command start
Upgraded turbo engine
Back up Camera
Cruise control
Bluetooth
Digital display
Tonneau cover

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

