236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-3412
+ taxes & licensing
Aluminum Wheels, SYNC, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Valued customers, we want you to know that we are still open, and that we are here for you during this time.
Our dealership is committed to the health & well-being of our customers and we are offering a no-charge home pick-up and delivery service for your vehicle whether youre purchasing or servicing.
Our Sales, Service & Parts departments are ready to serve you.
From its sleek exterior to its comfortable interior, the Ford Focus is attractive inside and out. The fact that it's both great on gas and fun to drive make it hard to resist. This 2012 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This hatchback has 143,816 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP3M24CL228605.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6