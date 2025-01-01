$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Transit Connect
XLT|Wheelchair Conversion|A/C
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION**
2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT Premium with 175000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record
WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION WITH RAMP
A/C
Cruise control
Power locks
Power windows
CD player
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
Vehicle Features
