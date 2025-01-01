Menu
<p>**WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION**</p><p> </p><p>2012 Ford Transit Connect  XLT Premium with 175000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record </p><p> </p><p>WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION WITH RAMP</p><p>A/C</p><p>Cruise control </p><p>Power locks</p><p>Power windows</p><p>CD player </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales</p><p> </p>

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0KS9CN2CT085731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION**

 

2012 Ford Transit Connect  XLT Premium with 175000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record 

 

WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION WITH RAMP

A/C

Cruise control 

Power locks

Power windows

CD player 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

