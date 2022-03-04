Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Savana

389,813 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Savana

2012 GMC Savana

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Savana

SLE

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

  1. 8530001
  2. 8530001
  3. 8530001
  4. 8530001
  5. 8530001
  6. 8530001
  7. 8530001
  8. 8530001
  9. 8530001
  10. 8530001
  11. 8530001
  12. 8530001
  13. 8530001
  14. 8530001
  15. 8530001
  16. 8530001
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

389,813KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8530001
  • Stock #: 22060
  • VIN: 1GKS8CF45C1170239

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22060
  • Mileage 389,813 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ben R AutoSales

2016 Kia Rio LX Plus
 60,111 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda HR-V EX
 98,843 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX
 176,856 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory