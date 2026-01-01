$12,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda Civic
LX
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
163,005KM
VIN 2HGFB2F46CH051062
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 163,005 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Ben R AutoSales
Primary
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
204-326-2220
Alternate Numbers204-392-8814
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2012 Honda Civic