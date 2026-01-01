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2012 Honda Civic

163,005 KM

Details Features

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14536392

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

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Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,005KM
VIN 2HGFB2F46CH051062

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 163,005 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

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49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-326-XXXX

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204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
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$12,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2012 Honda Civic