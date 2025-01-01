$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
Touring-LEATHER-HTD SEATS-SUNRF
2012 Honda CR-V
Touring-LEATHER-HTD SEATS-SUNRF
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda CR-V Touring with 184000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions
Heated front seats
Back up Camera
Leather seats
Sunroof
Dual climate control
Power driver seat
Cruise control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737