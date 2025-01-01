Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 Honda CR-V Touring with 184000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions </p><p> </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Sunroof</p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Power driver seat </p><p>Cruise control </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

2012 Honda CR-V

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring-LEATHER-HTD SEATS-SUNRF

Watch This Vehicle
12708570

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring-LEATHER-HTD SEATS-SUNRF

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1751475753
  2. 1751475753
  3. 1751475753
  4. 1751475753
  5. 1751475753
  6. 1751475752
  7. 1751475752
  8. 1751475753
  9. 1751475752
  10. 1751475753
  11. 1751475752
  12. 1751475753
  13. 1751475753
  14. 1751475753
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H96CH113562

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda CR-V Touring with 184000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions 

 

Heated front seats 

Back up Camera 

Leather seats 

Sunroof

Dual climate control 

Power driver seat 

Cruise control 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT-CREW CAB- HTDSEATS-CARPLAY for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Ford F-150 XLT-CREW CAB- HTDSEATS-CARPLAY 214,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad-7 PASSENGER-LEATHER-REAR DVD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad-7 PASSENGER-LEATHER-REAR DVD 104,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited-LEATHER-PANOROOF-CARPLAY for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited-LEATHER-PANOROOF-CARPLAY 113,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2012 Honda CR-V