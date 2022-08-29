$21,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
EX-L
156,219KM
Used
- Stock #: 22147
- VIN: 2HKRM4H7XCH115622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 156,219 KM
Vehicle Description
With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2012 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 156,219 kms. It's aspen white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
