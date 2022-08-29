2012 Honda CR-V

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 2 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9273091

9273091 Stock #: 22147

22147 VIN: 2HKRM4H7XCH115622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22147

Mileage 156,219 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.