Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

157,000 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8758934
  2. 8758934
  3. 8758934
  4. 8758934
  5. 8758934
  6. 8758934
  7. 8758934
  8. 8758934
  9. 8758934
  10. 8758934
  11. 8758934
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8758934
  • Stock #: 100914
  • VIN: 5XYZG3AB7CG096888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with 157000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from BC. ACCIDENT FREE. Heated seats Hands free calling Sunroof Traction control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 164,000 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 157,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 73,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory