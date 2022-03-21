$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL Premium
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8758934
- Stock #: 100914
- VIN: 5XYZG3AB7CG096888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with 157000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from BC. ACCIDENT FREE. Heated seats Hands free calling Sunroof Traction control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.