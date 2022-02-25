$20,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Infiniti FX35
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
- Listing ID: 8343213
- Stock #: 100848
- VIN: JN8AS1MW3CM153122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Infiniti FX35 with 104000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. No major accidents. Manitoba vehicle. Leather interior Dual climate control Heated seats Power memory seat 360 camera Back up camera Navigation Power rear hatch Sunroof Keyless entry We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
