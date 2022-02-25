Menu
2012 Infiniti FX35

104,000 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2012 Infiniti FX35

2012 Infiniti FX35

2012 Infiniti FX35

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8343213
  • Stock #: 100848
  • VIN: JN8AS1MW3CM153122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Infiniti FX35 with 104000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. No major accidents. Manitoba vehicle. Leather interior Dual climate control Heated seats Power memory seat 360 camera Back up camera Navigation Power rear hatch Sunroof Keyless entry We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

