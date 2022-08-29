Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9088045
  Stock #: 100963
  VIN: 5XYKT3A6XCG267178

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2012 Kia Sorento LX with 142000KM. Clean title and safetied. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. No major accidents. Manitoba vehicle, accident free.  
Command start Heated seats Rear park aid Hands free calling Traction control A/C 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

