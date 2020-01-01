Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY 6sp - Local - Trade-in

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY 6sp - Local - Trade-in

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,888KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4448034
  Stock #: M19138A
  VIN: JM1BL1V78C1640399
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Local, Trade-in, One Owner, Non-smoker, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats!

A more powerful, refined and highly efficient engines give you a lot more for a lot less thanks to the new SkyActiv technology. This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today in Steinbach.

The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway. This sedan has 110888 kms. It's sky blue mica in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Manual

