Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

164,000 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

RalliArt

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

RalliArt

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8033254
  2. 8033254
  3. 8033254
  4. 8033254
  5. 8033254
  6. 8033254
  7. 8033254
  8. 8033254
  9. 8033254
  10. 8033254
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8033254
  • Stock #: 12MIRA
  • VIN: JA32V6FV8CU609882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart with 164000kms. 2.0 liter Turbo 4 cylinder. All wheel Control Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ORIGINALLY FROM BC RARE TRIM OPTION Upgraded Recaro bucket seats Paddle shifters Rockford Fosgate sound system and factory subwoofer Selectable drive modes Selectable AWC modes Bluetooth Sunroof We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2016 Honda HR-V LX
 151,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 127,000 KM
$35,799 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 157,000 KM
$13,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory