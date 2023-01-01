Menu
2012 RAM 2500

245,000 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

SLT

2012 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002194
  • Stock #: 23981
  • VIN: 3C6TD5DTXCG224905

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23981
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean truck, ready for work. Remote Start!< strong>

Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles. Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Ben R Auto Sales.
Prices plus GST and PST, licensing, insurances
Dealer Permit #4270

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

