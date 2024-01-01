Menu
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com<br><br><div> 2012 Ram 2500 SLT with 331000km. 6.7L Cummins 4x4. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE. </div><div><br></div><div>Command start </div><div>Hands free calling </div><div>Trailer brake </div><div>A/C </div><div>Traction control </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </span><br></div>

2012 RAM 2500

331,000 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

331,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UD5DL1CG299822

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 331,000 KM

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2012 Ram 2500 SLT with 331000km. 6.7L Cummins 4x4. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE. 
Command start Hands free calling Trailer brake A/C Traction control 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

