$27,495+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
331,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UD5DL1CG299822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 331,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2012 Ram 2500 SLT with 331000km. 6.7L Cummins 4x4. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE.
Command start Hands free calling Trailer brake A/C Traction control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Turbocharged
