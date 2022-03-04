$16,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8659378
- Stock #: 12TOXL
- VIN: 4T1BD1FK9CU023118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12TOXL
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with only 98000kms! 2.5 liter Hybrid 4 cylinder Clean title and safetied! Must be seen to be appreciated! One owner local trade Selectable EV mode Power driver seat Dual climate control Cruise control Bluetooth Touch screen radio Keyless entry and ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
