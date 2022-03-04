Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Camry

98,000 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Camry

2012 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8659378
  2. 8659378
  3. 8659378
  4. 8659378
  5. 8659378
  6. 8659378
  7. 8659378
  8. 8659378
  9. 8659378
  10. 8659378
  11. 8659378
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8659378
  • Stock #: 12TOXL
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK9CU023118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12TOXL
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with only 98000kms! 2.5 liter Hybrid 4 cylinder Clean title and safetied! Must be seen to be appreciated! One owner local trade Selectable EV mode Power driver seat Dual climate control Cruise control Bluetooth Touch screen radio Keyless entry and ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2013 Tesla Model S P...
 170,100 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry HY...
 98,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE
 95,000 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory