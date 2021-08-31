Menu
2012 Toyota Highlander

129,000 KM

Details Description

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2012 Toyota Highlander

2012 Toyota Highlander

2012 Toyota Highlander

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8005440
  Stock #: 12TOBA
  VIN: 5TDBK3EH8CS131052

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2012 Toyota Highlander with 129000kms. 3.5 liter V6 All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record Back up Camera Tri climate control Cruise control Selectable shift Power rear hatch We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

