$25,995
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2012 Toyota Sienna
2012 Toyota Sienna
SE
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 12TOSI
- VIN: 5TDXK3DC9CS221645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota Sienna SE with 155000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba
Heated front seats
Power rear hatch
Power sliding doors
8 passenger seating
Two tone leather/cloth seats
Back up Camera
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3