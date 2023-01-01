Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Sienna

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Sienna

SE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1688597846
  2. 1688597846
  3. 1688597846
  4. 1688597846
  5. 1688597847
  6. 1688597847
  7. 1688597847
  8. 1688597847
  9. 1688597848
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144938
  • Stock #: 12TOSI
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC9CS221645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 12TOSI
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2012 Toyota Sienna SE with 155000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba

Heated front seats
Power rear hatch
Power sliding doors
8 passenger seating
Two tone leather/cloth seats
Back up Camera
Bluetooth

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 77,000 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2001 Pontiac Firebir...
 141,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac Escala...
 136,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory