2012 Toyota Sienna
2012 Toyota Sienna
LE - Power Windows
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
166,163KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8967142
- Stock #: M-21B
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC7CS182287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,163 KM
Vehicle Description
With a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, the Toyota Sienna is one of the best family cars on the market. This 2012 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2012 Sienna has cemented its place among the elite in the minivan class. With acres of cargo space and loads of standard features, the 2012 Toyota Sienna is the van to buy! Toyotas 2012 Sienna minivan lineup offers a soccer moms (or dads) dream machine. With 7- to 8-passenger capacity in 3 rows of seating, 150 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded, this classy people hauler is packed with understated efficiency. For 2012 the Sienna sports a front independent suspension with MacPherson struts, a torsion beam rear end, and stabilizer bars front and rear providing fantastic road handeling capabilities.This van has 166,163 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
