$9,000+ taxes & licensing
2012 Victory Vegas 8-Ball
Storage bags | Blacked out style
2012 Victory Vegas 8-Ball
Storage bags | Blacked out style
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 25,901 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Victory Vegas 8-Ball with 25901km Factory blacked-out style.
1737cc V-twin engine
6 speed transmission
Split dual exhaust with crossover
Storage bags
Dual front disc brakes
Fresh Manitoba safety
The bike runs strong, starts easily, shifts smoothly and has that excellent low-end torque Victory is known for. Low mileage for the year and well maintained.
Located in Steinbach at Stone Bridge Auto
Dealer permit #5000
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
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204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737