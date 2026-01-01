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<p>2012 Victory Vegas 8-Ball with 25901km Factory blacked-out style.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>1737cc V-twin engine</p><p>6 speed transmission</p><p>Split dual exhaust with crossover</p><p>Storage bags</p><p>Dual front disc brakes</p><p>Fresh Manitoba safety</p><p> </p><p>The bike runs strong, starts easily, shifts smoothly and has that excellent low-end torque Victory is known for. Low mileage for the year and well maintained.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> Located in Steinbach at Stone Bridge Auto</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Dealer permit #5000</p>

2012 Victory Vegas 8-Ball

25,901 KM

Details Description

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Victory Vegas 8-Ball

Storage bags | Blacked out style

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14138359

2012 Victory Vegas 8-Ball

Storage bags | Blacked out style

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1779459020641
  2. 1779459021318
  3. 1779459021891
  4. 1779459022575
  5. 1779459023203
  6. 1779459023894
  7. 1779459024394
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$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
25,901KM
VIN 5vpga36nxc3006604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,901 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Victory Vegas 8-Ball with 25901km Factory blacked-out style.

 

 

1737cc V-twin engine

6 speed transmission

Split dual exhaust with crossover

Storage bags

Dual front disc brakes

Fresh Manitoba safety

 

The bike runs strong, starts easily, shifts smoothly and has that excellent low-end torque Victory is known for. Low mileage for the year and well maintained.

 

 

 Located in Steinbach at Stone Bridge Auto

 

 

Dealer permit #5000

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$9,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2012 Victory Vegas 8-Ball