2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

144,000 KM

Details Description

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

LS

2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

LS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
  • VIN: 3GNTKEE74DG273445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with 144000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. No major accidents, manitoba vehicle. FANTASTIC SERVICE RECORDS. Dual climate control Power seat 6 seater Back up camera Park aid Traction control Selectable 4x4 Tow/haul mode Hands free calling We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

