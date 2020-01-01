Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is a sensible family crossover. -Car and Driver This 2013 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in Steinbach.
The 2013 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 110321 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Brake/transmission interlock
- 3.53 Axle Ratio
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Steering wheel, leather wrapped
- Steering wheel, audio controls
- Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
- Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
- Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
- Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Glove box, non-locking
- Antenna, roof mounted
- Door handles, body colour
- Spare tire, compact spare
- Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
- Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
- Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
- Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
- Roof rails, charcoal
- Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
- Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
- Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
- Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
- Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
- Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
- Seating, rear seat armrest with cupholders
- Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
- Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
- Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
- Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
- Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
- Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: personalization, vehicle info features
- Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
- Lighting, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
- Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
- Lighting, fog lights, front halogen
- Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
- Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
- Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
- All wheel drive, active electronic
- Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
- Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
- Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
- Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
- GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
- Stabilizer bars, front and rear
- Suspension system, soft ride suspension
- Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
- Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
- Generator, 120 amp
- Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
- Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
- Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
- Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
