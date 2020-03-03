21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2013 Chevrolet Impala LT with 139000kms. 3,6 lter V6 front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Excellent service history. Excellent power. 6 Passenger
Command start
A/C
6 Passenger seating
Cruise control
Power locks
Power consent
Digital display
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle
