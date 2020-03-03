Menu
2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT 4dr FWD 4 Door Sedan

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4746417
  • Stock #: 13CHIM
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E34D1179795
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2013 Chevrolet Impala LT with 139000kms. 3,6 lter V6 front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. Excellent service history. Excellent power. 6 Passenger

Command start
A/C
6 Passenger seating
Cruise control
Power locks
Power consent
Digital display


We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

