2013 Chevrolet Impala

195,000 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8423127
  • Stock #: 100841
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E32D1250038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100841
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT with 195000km. 3.6L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. Power drivers seat Dual climate control Hands free calling Traction control A/C Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

