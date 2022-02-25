$10,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Impala
LT
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8423127
- Stock #: 100841
- VIN: 2G1WB5E32D1250038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 100841
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT with 195000km. 3.6L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. Power drivers seat Dual climate control Hands free calling Traction control A/C Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
