2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1694731660
  2. 1694731660
  3. 1694731660
  4. 1694731660
  5. 1694731660
  6. 1694731624
  7. 1694731626
  8. 1694731625
  9. 1694731625
  10. 1694731625
  11. 1694731624
  12. 1694731624
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420791
  • Stock #: 13SILV
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE77DG275800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab with 171000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record

Command start
6 passenger seating
Factory trailer brakes
Dual climate control
Cruise control
Aftermarket Tonneau cover

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

