2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10420791
- Stock #: 13SILV
- VIN: 3GCPKSE77DG275800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab with 171000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record
Command start
6 passenger seating
Factory trailer brakes
Dual climate control
Cruise control
Aftermarket Tonneau cover
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
