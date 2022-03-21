Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Trax

153,000 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Trax

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8806334
  2. 8806334
  3. 8806334
  4. 8806334
  5. 8806334
  6. 8806334
  7. 8806334
  8. 8806334
  9. 8806334
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8806334
  • Stock #: 13CHTX
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSBXDL210056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Chevrolet Trax LT with 153000kms. 1.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA Command start Bose audio system Cruise control Bluetooth CD player A/C Power locks We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 88,000 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 196,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 164,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory