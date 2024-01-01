Menu
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2013 Dodge Dart SXT with 199000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. There are no collisions on record. </p><p> </p><p>**PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY INSPECTION. VEHICLE HAS COSMETIC BLEMISHES, INCLUDING SCATCHES AND SURFACE RUST. MECHANICALLY, THE VEHICLE IS GREAT AND HAS NO ISSUES***</p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>A/C</p><p>Cruise control </p><p>USB input </p><p>Selectable shift </p><p>Hidden storage compartment </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

