$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2013 Dodge Dart SXT with 199000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. There are no collisions on record.
**PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY INSPECTION. VEHICLE HAS COSMETIC BLEMISHES, INCLUDING SCATCHES AND SURFACE RUST. MECHANICALLY, THE VEHICLE IS GREAT AND HAS NO ISSUES***
Command start
A/C
Cruise control
USB input
Selectable shift
Hidden storage compartment
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
