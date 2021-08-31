2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$13,897 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 8 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7897155

7897155 Stock #: F49WK7

F49WK7 VIN: 2C4RDGBG6DR698320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 133,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.