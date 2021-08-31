Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

157,000 KM

Details Description

$13,899

+ tax & licensing
$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8018880
  • Stock #: 13DORD
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR574213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with 157000kms. 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record Tri climate control Rear DVD player Back up Camera Touch screen radio Cruise control Stow N go seating We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

