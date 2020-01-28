Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

R/T 4dr AWD Sport Utility Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T 4dr AWD Sport Utility Vehicle

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4583946
  • Stock #: 13aRORT
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9DT641350
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2013 Dodge Journey R/T with 118000kms. 3.6 liter V6 AWD

Clean title and safetied. 7 PASSENGER seating. Body and interior in great shape

Command start
Rear DVD player
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Navigation
Back up Camera with parking sensors
Sunroof
Tri climate control

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed.Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

