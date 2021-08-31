Menu
2013 Ford Edge

187,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7847895
  Stock #: 13FOLI
  VIN: 2FMDK4KC3DBC07783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Edge Limited with 187000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied! Originally from Alberta Command start Heated seats Power memory seats Dual climate control Blind spot monitoring Back up camera Rear park aid Power lift gate Dual sunroof Leather interior Sony sound system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

