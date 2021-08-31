Menu
2013 Ford Edge

97,000 KM

Details Description

$16,795

+ tax & licensing
$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8044537
  Stock #: 13foed
  VIN: 2FMDK3J97DBA29084

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 13foed
  Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us, low interest rates available! Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Ford Edge SEL with 97000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. Leather interior Power seats Heated seats Dual climate control Dual sunroof Bluetooth Back up camera Rear park aid We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

