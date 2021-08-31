2013 Ford Edge

$16,795 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8044537

8044537 Stock #: 13foed

13foed VIN: 2FMDK3J97DBA29084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13foed

Mileage 97,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.