2013 Ford Edge

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8366277

8366277 Stock #: 22991

22991 VIN: 2FMDK4JC6DBB39061

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22991

Mileage 245,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.