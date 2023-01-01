$16,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9605605
- Stock #: 13FOSL
- VIN: 2FMDK3JCXDBC90351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Edge SEL with 168000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No collisions on record
Heated front seats
Back up Camera
Touch screen radio
Bluetooth
Power driver seat
A/C
Dual climate control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3