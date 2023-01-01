2013 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $16,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

